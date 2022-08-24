Downtown Johnstown Shooting Update : Cambria County coroner has confirmed that the second individual involved in Wednesday’s shootout has died.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

One man is dead, one man is in the hospital and Johnstown police are search for three others involved in a daytime shooting Wednesday in the city’s Cambria City section, authorities said.

BREAKING UPDATE | Cambria County coroner Jeff Lees has confirmed that the second individual involved in Wednesday’s shootout in downtown Johnstown has died.



BREAKING UPDATE | Cambria County coroner Jeff Lees has confirmed that the second individual involved in Wednesday's shootout in downtown Johnstown has died.

#BREAKING Johnstown Police investigating this crash along Napoleon Street. There is another scene as well that @SeanEiler is at right now toward West End we heard an officer say involved a shooting. Working to confirm the relation to them. pic.twitter.com/oaP9607cmf — Crispin Havener (@CrispinHavener) August 24, 2022

