Creed Taylor Death News : CTI Records founder & producer Creed Taylor has died aged 93.

Creed Taylor (1929-2022). The elegant and entrepreneurial jazz producer who founded the Impulse! and CTI record labels was 93 , according to the following statements posted on social media.



CTI Records founder & producer Creed Taylor has died aged 93. In his influential career he produced many of the most sampled jazz artists of all time, including Bob James, Grover Washington Jr & Hubert Laws. His work has been sampled over 3,000 times. RIP CTI Records founder & producer Creed Taylor has died aged 93. In his influential career he produced many of the most sampled jazz artists of all time, including Bob James, Grover Washington Jr & Hubert Laws. His work has been sampled over 3,000 times. RIPhttps://t.co/2ECEbR7pj1 pic.twitter.com/E5V0gyuhAD — WhoSampled (@whosampled) August 24, 2022

Who is Creed Taylor

Creed Taylor was an American record producer, best known for his work with CTI Records, which he founded in 1967. His career also included periods at Bethlehem Records, ABC-Paramount Records, Verve, and A&M Records.

Born: May 13, 1929, Lynchburg, VA

Died: August 23, 2022

Instrument(s): trumpet

Labels: CTI Records, Bethlehem Records, ABC-Paramount, Impulse!, Verve, A&M Records

Cause of Death.

As at the time of this reporting, we do not have knowledge of what caused the death of Creed Taylor This is a development story.

RIP Creed Taylor. His impact is immense. Without him, Impulse! & CTI Records would never exist (read that again). Produced 100s of records, incl. at Bethlehem, ABC-Paramount, Verve, A&M. Signed many 🇧🇷 artists to record in 🇺🇸: Antonio Carlos Jobim, Deodato, João Gilberto, Airto https://t.co/Php6Y1QxhJ — jeff (@jazyjef) August 23, 2022 RIP Creed Taylor, CTI Records. Without him we haven’t got the sound of 70s Jazz-Funk / Smooth Jazz as we know it. Also credited as producer on most of the Bob James CTI LPs. pic.twitter.com/CgbxCH35fo — aka Jimbo Jones (@jimbojonestown) August 23, 2022

