Amber Alert Austin – Current Amber Alert Texas : Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old .

BREAKING: Authorities in Austin have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old last seen Tuesday night around 8 p.m. along White Elm Court in Southwest Austin. Working to get more details.
ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Sailor Elizabeth Tucker from Austin, TX, on 08/24/2022 pic.twitter.com/nknTQteCKK
— Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) August 24, 2022
Tony, does anyone know what’s going on at North Loop and Leralynn right now? 10 state troopers vehicles, helicopter circling, and police dogs out. I can’t find anything online.
— Luanne Platter (@fabalasays) August 24, 2022
