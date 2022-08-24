Amber Alert Austin – Current Amber Alert Texas : Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old .

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-24 16:09:17

BREAKING: Authorities in Austin have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old last seen Tuesday night around 8 p.m. along White Elm Court in Southwest Austin. Working to get more details.

Active Amber Alert !!! Sailor Tucker is only 1 year old. She has been abducted. Last seen at 8pm Tuesday night and might be traveling in an unknown vehicle. Sailor is in serious danger. Please share. She could be anywhere by now. Austin, Texas.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Sailor Elizabeth Tucker from Austin, TX, on 08/24/2022 pic.twitter.com/nknTQteCKK — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) August 24, 2022 Tony, does anyone know what’s going on at North Loop and Leralynn right now? 10 state troopers vehicles, helicopter circling, and police dogs out. I can’t find anything online. — Luanne Platter (@fabalasays) August 24, 2022

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources. LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information's posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

