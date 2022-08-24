LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
BREAKING: Alexey Pertsev, a coder arrested in Amsterdam for contributing to the Tornado Cash protocol, must stay in jail for 90 days pending trial, a Dutch judge ruled Wednesday.
Dutch authorities arrested #AlexeyPertsev on August 12 on suspicion of involvement in #facilitating money laundering through #TornadoCash. #CryptoCommunity has rallied behind over 2,000 signatures in a petition to raise awareness about his case.
A judge just ruled that Alexey Pertsev must stay in jail. Still no charges. Alex wrote open source privacy code. A public good. A few bad guys used his code so they put him in a cage. Who’s next…Vitalik? Tim Berners-Lee?
