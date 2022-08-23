Violacion En Cieza : Young Spanish girl assaulted, robbed and gang raped in Cieza (Murcia).

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
🇪🇸#Spain
BREAKING: Young Spanish girl assaulted, robbed and gang raped in Cieza (Murcia).
Police announced they arrested two North African men for the crimes.
Sexual assaults and rapes against women have become so frequent and commonplace that they are no longer reported on.
