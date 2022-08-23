LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
The homeless man being brutally beaten by police in this video is 27 year old Randall Worcester.
He’s currently searching for an attorney if anyone out there thinks they can help him.
— dara faye (@darafaye) August 23, 2022
