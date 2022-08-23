Sassa Latest News Update Today 2022 : Soweto woman has been convicted of killing her grandma for SASSA old age grant money

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
JUST IN: Soweto woman has been convicted of killing her grandma for SASSA old age grant money. Rachel Tshabalala (31) buried Hilda Tshabalala (61) in a shallow grave in the backyard. Apparently Gogo Hilda wanted Rachel to leave her house. READ: pic.twitter.com/P2pBtRZu8S
— Cliff the Reporter (@CliffShiko) August 23, 2022
