Sassa Latest News Update Today 2022 : Soweto woman has been convicted of killing her grandma for SASSA old age grant money

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#Soweto #woman #convicted #killing #grandma #SASSA #age #grant #money #Rachel #Tshabalala #buried #Hilda #Tshabalala #shallow #grave #backyard #Apparently #Gogo #Hilda #wanted #Rachel #leave #house #READ