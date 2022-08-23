Rayshard Brooks Death : The Atlanta PD officers who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks at a Wendy’s in 2020 had the charges against them dropped.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
#BREAKING The Atlanta PD officers who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks at a Wendy’s in 2020 had the charges against them dropped.
#BREAKING The Atlanta PD officers who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks at a Wendy's in 2020 had the charges against them dropped. pic.twitter.com/9ZzlaV3N4s
— ATL Uncensored – Atlanta News (@ATLUncensored) August 23, 2022
Rayshard Brooks was passed out in his car & ended up dead. Police shot him IN THE BACK & killed him. But nobody is at fault?? This is such an important part of the policing discussion. Guns are not needed to roust a drunk person.
A special prosecutor said a white Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks, a Black man, outside a fast-food restaurant in 2020 was ‘objectively reasonable’ in using deadly force
Two years of HELL for these 2 Atlanta officers in the shooting of Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy’s parking lot in Atlanta that sparked riots finally ends as it should
ALL CHARGES DISMISSED!.
Very happy for them.
They never should have had to endure this witch hunt. pic.twitter.com/FW1Y9QuoJG
— Desert (NUCLEAR MAGA) Deplorable (@nayrb_s) August 23, 2022
Cop suckers get online and celebrate the death of another Black man. Rayshard Brooks, was shot in the back while fleeing. Running away from someone is not a f*cking threat, no matter how you attempt to spin it.
Did you back the blue, on January 6th? https://t.co/03GPvwYi8n
— J- 🖤👑 WOKE AF. ✊🏾 (@MajorFactor2) August 23, 2022
