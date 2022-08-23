Rayshard Brooks Death : The Atlanta PD officers who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks at a Wendy’s in 2020 had the charges against them dropped.

Posted on August 23, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-23 20:08:02
#BREAKING The Atlanta PD officers who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks at a Wendy’s in 2020 had the charges against them dropped.

Rayshard Brooks was passed out in his car & ended up dead. Police shot him IN THE BACK & killed him. But nobody is at fault?? This is such an important part of the policing discussion. Guns are not needed to roust a drunk person.

A special prosecutor said a white Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks, a Black man, outside a fast-food restaurant in 2020 was ‘objectively reasonable’ in using deadly force

 

Recent Stories.

Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#BREAKING #Atlanta #officers #shot #killed #Rayshard #Brooks #Wendy039s #charges #dropped

Post Views: 13

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: