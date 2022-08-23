Pictures Of Flooding In Dallas And Arlington Tx Areas Today – Dallas Flooding Map

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

The Dallas-Fort Worth area has just seen the 5th 1-in-1,000 year rain event in less than 4 weeks in the US.

Up to 14 inches of rain has fallen in just the last 12 hours, resulting in catastrophic flooding.

Severity of Dallas-area flooding surprises residents as rescue crews respond to calls for help. More than 9 inches fell at Dallas Ft Worth Airport over a 24-hr period that began Sunday. What a difference a day can make! Heavy rain has led to flooding across North Texas. How has heavy rain impacted you? Show us your weather pics! (📹video location: North Arlington) pic.twitter.com/1I7eBjkMDF — CBS DFW (@CBSDFW) August 22, 2022 After torrential rains struck parts of northeastern Texas and sent floodwaters rushing through streets and homes, rescue crews fanned out across the region on Monday, responding to hundreds of calls for aid from residents stunned by the sudden downfall. This flooding in Dallas is crazy 😳

Everyone stay safe out there pic.twitter.com/q4KvBEvvQA — JRoze (@JRozeTV) August 22, 2022 Several inches of rainfall are expected in the Lower Mississippi Valley through midweek, which will cause additional areas of flooding. This is the same system that brought heavy rain and significant flooding to Dallas-Fort Worth on Monday.

But apparently, it doesn’t need to break the record to still cause massive flooding. Perhaps the topography of Dallas has changed some in the 100 years since then. Perhaps 100 years ago it could rain more and not cause so much damage but we need to deal with the now.

