Perry Hooper Jr chared with First Degree Sexual Abuse : Chairman Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign in Alabama has been arrested.

Posted on August 23, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-23 21:39:42
BREAKING: The co-chairman of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign in Alabama, Perry Hooper Jr., is arrested and hit with a felony charge for first-degree sex abuse — though specific details have yet to emerge. RT IF YOU THINK THAT THE MAGA MOVEMENT IS FULL OF PREDATORS!.

Perry Hooper Jr., a former Alabama lawmaker currently sitting on the state Republican Party’s Executive Committee, is facing a felony charge of first-degree sex abuse

 

Former AL state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. was arrested today & charged with first-degree sexual abuse. Hooper, a member of the Republican Party Executive Committee and co-chair of Trump’s 2016 campaign in Alabama, is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Recent Stories.

Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#BREAKING #cochairman #Donald #Trump039s #presidential #campaign #Alabama #Perry #Hooper #arrested #hit #felony #charge #firstdegree #sex #abuse #specific #details #emerge #MAGA #MOVEMENT #FULL #PREDATORS

Post Views: 9

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: