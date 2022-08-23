Kelly Goodlett, Ex-Louisville cop pleads guilty in Breonna Taylor murder cover-up.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
#BREAKING Ex-Louisville cop pleads guilty in Breonna Taylor murder cover-up–including conspiring w/ another cop to falsify the search warrant that lead to no-knock warrant where officers murdered Taylor.”This man literally lied to a judge,” Taylor’s Aunts told @JordanChariton
#BREAKING Ex-Louisville cop pleads guilty in Breonna Taylor murder cover-up–including conspiring w/ another cop to falsify the search warrant that lead to no-knock warrant where officers murdered Taylor.
“This man literally lied to a judge,” Taylor’s Aunts told @JordanChariton pic.twitter.com/NEjIwAQ0v5
— Status Coup News (@StatusCoup) August 23, 2022
As we see yet another horrific video of police brutality in Arkansas, remember that, after the murder of Breonna Taylor during gentrification operations by cops, the Louisville city council increased the police budget by $750,000 and cut the public library budget by $775,000. https://t.co/Vxwmkt2wI2
— Alec Karakatsanis (@equalityAlec) August 22, 2022
A Louisville cop pleaded guilty to a federal charge for the police killing of #BreonnaTaylor — the first conviction in the case. Kelly Goodlett falsified information on the warrant used for the police raid that killed Taylor. She faces up to 5 years in prison.
Recent Stories.
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#BREAKING #ExLouisville #cop #pleads #guilty #Breonna #Taylor #murder #coverupincluding #conspiring #cop #falsify #search #warrant #lead #noknock #warrant #officers #murdered #TaylorquotThis #man #literally #lied #judgequot #Taylor039s #Aunts #told #JordanChariton