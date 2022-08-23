Kelly Goodlett, Ex-Louisville cop pleads guilty in Breonna Taylor murder cover-up.

#BREAKING Ex-Louisville cop pleads guilty in Breonna Taylor murder cover-up–including conspiring w/ another cop to falsify the search warrant that lead to no-knock warrant where officers murdered Taylor.”This man literally lied to a judge,” Taylor’s Aunts told @JordanChariton

 

A Louisville cop pleaded guilty to a federal charge for the police killing of #BreonnaTaylor — the first conviction in the case. Kelly Goodlett falsified information on the warrant used for the police raid that killed Taylor. She faces up to 5 years in prison.

