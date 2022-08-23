Jose Juan Aguilar-Mandujano Death : Oregon police shot 20-year-old Jose Juan Aguilar-Mandujano three times in the head.

Instead of using a taser, pepper spray or a single shot in the foot, Oregon police shot 20-year-old Jose Juan Aguilar-Mandujano three times in the head and once in the shoulder. #orleg

The family of 20 year old Jose Juan Aguilar-Mandujano is demanding answers from the Hillsboro Police dept, their son and brother is still unconscious and in critical condition at Legacy Emanuel.

