Jose Juan Aguilar-Mandujano Death : Oregon police shot 20-year-old Jose Juan Aguilar-Mandujano three times in the head.

Instead of using a taser, pepper spray or a single shot in the foot, Oregon police shot 20-year-old Jose Juan Aguilar-Mandujano three times in the head and once in the shoulder. #orleg
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) August 23, 2022
The family of 20 year old Jose Juan Aguilar-Mandujano is demanding answers from the Hillsboro Police dept, their son and brother is still unconscious and in critical condition at Legacy Emanuel.
