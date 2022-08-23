Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson Death : Body of Missing Zion National Park Hiker Discovered

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
SPRINGDALE, Utah – On Monday, August 22, Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson, Ariz. was found in the Virgin River near the Court of the Patriarchs in Zion National Park and was later pronounced deceased by a medical examiner. The National Park Service has ended the search and rescue operation that began on Friday, August 19.
“Our deepest sympathy goes out to the friends and family of Jetal Agnihotri,” Jeff Bradybaugh, Zion National Park superintendent said.
JUST IN: Body of Missing Zion National Park Hiker Discovered https://t.co/TxzA8a6GWB pic.twitter.com/QZGAV1DCgr
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 23, 2022
“We believe it’s her.”
The brother of the AZ woman who went missing in @ZionNPS during flash floods on Friday, believes this video captured by a hiker is his sister, Jetal Agnihotri, 29. Rescue efforts continue in the park with a team of 20+ out searching. @KUTV2News pic.twitter.com/ngd2m0PG7w
— Arielle Harrison (@ArielleHarrison) August 21, 2022
#zionnationalpark #Utah My sister Jetal Agnihotri is been missing from 1 pm on August 19 from Zion National Park. Last time she was seen at Narrow Hike. Any any information about is highly appreciated, please feel free to call me directly for any info @ 774-240-2281. Thanks pic.twitter.com/gRupwoTxrm
— Pujan (@Pujanagnihotri) August 20, 2022
