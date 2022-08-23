Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson Death : Body of Missing Zion National Park Hiker Discovered

2022-08-23 21:56:17

SPRINGDALE, Utah – On Monday, August 22, Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson, Ariz. was found in the Virgin River near the Court of the Patriarchs in Zion National Park and was later pronounced deceased by a medical examiner. The National Park Service has ended the search and rescue operation that began on Friday, August 19.

“Our deepest sympathy goes out to the friends and family of Jetal Agnihotri,” Jeff Bradybaugh, Zion National Park superintendent said.

