LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
JUST IN: Fulton County DA Fani Willis has responded to Gov. Kemp’s effort to quash a subpoena related to her investigation of Donald Trump’s bid to overturn the election.
Here are some areas of inquiry she says Kemp could answer.
The full filing:
JUST IN: Fulton County DA Fani Willis has responded to Gov. Kemp’s effort to quash a subpoena related to her investigation of Donald Trump’s bid to overturn the election.
Here are some areas of inquiry she says Kemp could answer.
The full filing: https://t.co/vNme0VPtew pic.twitter.com/xI0OgXGh8D
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 23, 2022
Recent Stories.
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#Fulton #County #Fani #Willis #responded #Gov #Kemp039s #effort #quash #subpoena #related #investigation #Donald #Trump039s #bid #overturn #electionHere #areas #inquiry #Kemp #answerThe #full #filing