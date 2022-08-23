Fulton County DA Fani Willis has responded to Gov. Kemp’s effort to quash a subpoena related to her investigation of Donald Trump’s bid to overturn the election.

Posted on August 23, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-23 21:09:14
JUST IN: Fulton County DA Fani Willis has responded to Gov. Kemp’s effort to quash a subpoena related to her investigation of Donald Trump’s bid to overturn the election.

Here are some areas of inquiry she says Kemp could answer.

The full filing:

 

Recent Stories.

Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#Fulton #County #Fani #Willis #responded #Gov #Kemp039s #effort #quash #subpoena #related #investigation #Donald #Trump039s #bid #overturn #electionHere #areas #inquiry #Kemp #answerThe #full #filing

Post Views: 7

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: