Posted on August 23, 2022

Detroit carjackings up, suspected trio includes 11-year-old: police.

Detroit carjackings are up 40 percent compared to last year – and the ages of the kids doing them – have become unbelievable. On Monday, an 11-, 12-, and 14-year-old were arrested carjacking cars right off the lot at the Jefferson North Lot.

“They think it’s fun and there is no penalty to it,” said Lt. Clive Stewart, DPD.

Stewart, the head of the Detroit Police Commercial Auto Theft Unit, said he is stunned over the trio of kids, arrested Monday on the storage lot of the Jefferson North Plant.

 

