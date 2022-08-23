2022-08-23 13:15:07

Detroit carjackings up, suspected trio includes 11-year-old: police.

Detroit carjackings are up 40 percent compared to last year – and the ages of the kids doing them – have become unbelievable. On Monday, an 11-, 12-, and 14-year-old were arrested carjacking cars right off the lot at the Jefferson North Lot.

“They think it’s fun and there is no penalty to it,” said Lt. Clive Stewart, DPD.