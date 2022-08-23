Atlanta Midtown Shooting – Female Suspect Nabbed At Airport As 2 Dead, 1 Injured In Midtown Attack

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Atlanta Shooting – Female Suspect Nabbed At Airport As 2 Dead, 1 Injured In Midtown Attack.
A black female suspect has been apprehended at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in the deadly mass shooting earlier today in midtown Atlanta, Ga. Two were killed.
Atlanta Shooting – Female Suspect Nabbed At Airport As 2 Dead, 1 Injured In Midtown Attack https://t.co/0U6ESK6lU1 pic.twitter.com/FNMUb0Tknq
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 23, 2022
Recent Stories.
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#Atlanta #Shooting #Female #Suspect #Nabbed #Airport #Dead #Injured #Midtown #Attack