Atlanta Midtown Shooting – Female Suspect Nabbed At Airport As 2 Dead, 1 Injured In Midtown Attack

Posted on August 23, 2022

2022-08-23 22:23:24
Atlanta Shooting – Female Suspect Nabbed At Airport As 2 Dead, 1 Injured In Midtown Attack.

A black female suspect has been apprehended at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in the deadly mass shooting earlier today in midtown Atlanta, Ga. Two were killed.

@MARTAPolice had earlier said the suspect’s name is Raissa Kengne.

 

