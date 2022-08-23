Atlanta Midtown Shooting : Cameroonian Immigrant Raissa Kengne Shot And Killed Her Former Employer Near Colony Square Atlanta

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

JUST IN: We’ve just received this photo of Raissa Kengne, who police say shot 3 people in midtown Atlanta on Monday, leaving 2 dead and 1 hospitalized:

Her name is Raïssa Kengne . The two men she killed were her former employers. She went to work for them reported fraud and negligences she found and according to her they made her life a living h*ll. She sued them at the beginning of this year.

Raissa Kengne a Cameroon woman based in Atlanta took the law into her own hands today killing 2 people. 2 white men at that.

Raissa Kengne Shot The Building Manager and Building Engineer in shooting at Midtown Atlanta near Colony Square as she retaliated against her former employer. The Manager Is Deceased.

Video of the alleged Midtown shooter. If this is her, she made a few videos alleging her previous employer gained illegal access into her condo and deleted information. This is her at an APD precinct following up on the crime. This is from her LinkedIn Raïssa Kengne. pic.twitter.com/3mGFmjdQRO — Ria 🌸 (@ria_2x) August 22, 2022 A black female suspect has been apprehended at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in the deadly mass shooting earlier today in midtown Atlanta, Ga. Two were killed. @MARTAPolice had earlier said the suspect’s name is Raissa Kengne. pic.twitter.com/S9P06joIWa — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) August 22, 2022

JUST IN: We’ve just received this photo of Raissa Kengne, who police say shot 3 people in midtown Atlanta on Monday, leaving 2 dead and 1 hospitalized: https://t.co/75GvkEIXOx pic.twitter.com/y3gMgrdoS8 — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) August 23, 2022 This is her LinkedIn. This is deep pic.twitter.com/T2nNdLOyEU — Brute Neighbors 🌹 (@BruteNeighbors) August 23, 2022

Cue the Republicans trying to use this as ammo for their “guns are good” and the “it’s not always white people shooting up places” debates to try to invalidate the facts.

This was not a mass shooting though. This was a targeted event that left two people dead and one hospitalized. This was a hit. She’s not even from America and yet she thought hun violence was the answer.

She couldn’t handle her problems and issues a better way so she snapped i guess. Once you go that route then it’s a wrap. She should have never made it inside that building with a firearm tho to even commit these acts.

I did just read that she went to another building that seemed to be an office building and I agree, she shouldn’t have been able to get into that one so easily with a weapon.Regardless of color or politics, it’s outrageous that people are just solving problems with guns these days. Now she’ll spend life behind bars and two people lost their lives because she was mad at management. Find another place to live and sue them. Why does this always have to be about race or politics? What Race or politician is perfect? What Race hasn’t killed someone? Just asking? So she made a call to police they came investigated took finger prints, she was following up, but an officer I think didn’t update that it was a crime, so the police gave her the run around I’m assuming,so she took matters into her own hands.

Once again, Black American Freedmen family, the violent crime is not committed by us, it's black immigrant named Raissa Kengne. She shot 3 people in MIdtown Atlanta, killing 2. @cbs46 & other news outlets identify these persons by their ethnicity. She is Camaroonian/African. https://t.co/qQD3lSQq0d — CeeCee Freedmen (@Ceecee_Freedmen) August 22, 2022 A lot of people right now are quick to judge Raissa Kengne without knowing why she may have shot and killed those people. She may have had justifiable reasons. Perhaps they were white, or police officers, or both… all I'm saying is we need to wait for the facts. — 🫂Dani (Hug Advocate)🫂 (@DaniGGerman) August 22, 2022

