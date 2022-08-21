Tyson Fury Cousin Fight : Tyson Fury confirm his cousin Rico Burton stabbed to death in Greater Manchester

carrot wrote

Sorry for your loss . I agree mandatory minimum 5 year sentence for carrying a Knife . No ifs no buts . The numbers will tumble overnight but they won’t do it . They cite they don’t have the prison capacity, they won’t need the prison capacity as people will stop carrying them

Plipo Gamez wrote

Your stance is ridiculous!

I have a knife at present in my bag, I use it to peel fruits, and I use it when I go camping. I do not have a criminal record, nor am I involved in gangs.

Should someone get a longer sentence for carrying a knife, as opposed to GBH conviction?

Rudi wrote

Most ridiculous thing I’ve ever read, who the hell carries a knife on the go to cut fruit?

Plipo Gamez wrote

…well, I do. And, other people also do similar. I often leave it in my bag. I sometimes have a screw driver left over in my bag from when I go some place to fix a computer. Yet, I have not used these tools violently.

MARIO KLART wrote

Your point is… blame the man not the tool… good point but not in this scenario g

Plipo Gamez wrote

Well, people choose to be violent, or pushed into a circumstance where they believe they have to take drastic action. Higher prison terms are unlikely to do anything to significantly reduce knife crime. A change of outlook is required, I do not know how this can be achieved.

Rob F wrote

That’s Awfull. I don’t understand it either .

When I was a kid ,aslong as my bike tyres were pumped up I didn’t give a care .

BigBoyBeefDip wrote

We already have some of the highest sentences in europe for knife related offences. The murderers will probably get over 20 years, we have to think about things other than sentencing policy to address the issue.

Karl Womack wrote

So sorry for your loss, we know knife and gun crime has risen since 2010. In 2010 we lost over 20,000 police officers and PCSO’s, we know crime has risen because youth clubs closed.

Basically 0 punishment for commiting crimes, Prison is a holiday camp for most people these days hence why no one thinks twice before they act.

I have not been to prison, but I doubt it resembles a holiday camp. Scandinavian countries have prisons which are far more comfortable than the ones in Britain, yet they have far lower re-offending rates.

The government, nor the Police is to blame. Bad habbits start at home.

I worked for the Home Office on Tackling Knives & Serious Youth Violence Action Programme (I, II & III) across the UK. It made massive inroads into tackling the issues in a truly holistic and partnership approach. Unfortunately all the learning seems to have been dumped.

enigmo wrote

Why not just a full life sentence for anyone found carrying a knife in public? People who carry don’t fear prison or longer sentences because they still see the prospect of coming out eventually with heightened street cred. Take that prospect away and they’ll stop

Richard Antcliff wrote

Weak sentences are problematic but that’s failure at that point. The issue is multi-faceted and needs addressing through families, education and community youth facilities. Unfortunately local money is often spent on the wrong things.

The Warsmith wrote

Very well said, knife crime is arguably one of the most complex issues we face today. Simply handing out long sentences won’t change anything, money is needed in a number of local services to help tackle the core issues leading to people carrying knives.

enigmo wrote

My whole point is that longer sentences don’t do anything. The point is they need to fear being locked up for good simply if found carrying

The Warsmith wrote

Lots of the young that carry knives do it for protection from others (other gang members usually), when the prospect is death the fear of prison is irrelevant. Trying to reduce knife crime by using fear of imprisonment isn’t going to work, it could very well do the opposite.

After Knives Project wrote

Sorry for your loss, I was a victim of knife crime 2 years ago and still trying to deal with it so I get it I got no support what so ever the system is useless and the guy only got 4 n half year for which he does half for this an is out in a couple months.

The Equalizer wrote

Tyson, been saying this for ages. The government need to promote stop and search and the judiciary back long sentences.

Justice For Ryan wrote

So sorry for your loss Another family left devastated by a coward carrying a knife , we have been campaigning for years since losing Ryan in 2017 for our government to do more to tackle knife crime.