Turji Bello: Most wanted Terrorists kingpin has accepted #Zamfara State Government’s peace dialogue.

BREAKING: Most wanted Terrorists kingpin Turji Bello has accepted #Zamfara State Government’s peace dialogue and his now reportedly helping to clear out unrepentant terrorists in the state, said Deputy Governor Hassan Nasiha on Sunday. 🤦🏾
— UNCLE DEJI™️ (@DejiAdesogan) August 21, 2022
