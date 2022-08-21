LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
NEW: Tudor Dixon, the Republican nominee for Michigan Governor, just said that she wants to force child rape victims to give birth to their rapist’s baby because they can “heal through that baby.”
NEW: Tudor Dixon, the Republican nominee for Michigan Governor, just said that she wants to force child rape victims to give birth to their rapist’s baby because they can “heal through that baby.” https://t.co/oh2RgGcNqY
— No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) August 21, 2022
Recent Stories.
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#Tudor #Dixon #Republican #nominee #Michigan #Governor #force #child #rape #victims #give #birth #rapists #baby #heal #baby