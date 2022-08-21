Timothy Daniel Japhet : IMMIGRATION MAGISTRATE, arrested by Kinney County, Texas officials for immigration and smuggling charges..

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
BREAKING REPORT: Licensed attorney and FEDERALLY APPOINTED IMMIGRATION MAGISTRATE, Timothy Daniel Japhet arrested by Kinney County, Texas officials for immigration and smuggling charges..
A licensed Texas lawyer was arrested in what police are calling a human smuggling event Saturday in Galveston County, Texas.
According to Galveston County Constable Jimmy Fullen, Timothy Daniel Japhet was arrested and charged for the “smuggling of a human and resisting arrest.” Fullen claims that Japhet is a Federally-appointed Immigration magistrate.
