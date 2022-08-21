Seattle activist Dorli Rainey, 95, has passed away.

2022-08-21 00:00:24Seattle activist Dorli Rainey, 95, has passed away. She spent her life fighting for housing, racial justice, demilitarization, etc. and became a national icon during the Occupy movement after Seattle police pepper-sprayed her.

“Rainey was a fixture in local progressive protest movements for decades. Anti-war, pro-housing, racial justice, public transit, anti-drone strikes, anti-big banks — the list of causes Rainey fought for is almost too long and too myriad to catalog.”