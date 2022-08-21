LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Seattle activist Dorli Rainey, 95, has passed away. She spent her life fighting for housing, racial justice, demilitarization, etc. and became a national icon during the Occupy movement after Seattle police pepper-sprayed her.
“Rainey was a fixture in local progressive protest movements for decades. Anti-war, pro-housing, racial justice, public transit, anti-drone strikes, anti-big banks — the list of causes Rainey fought for is almost too long and too myriad to catalog.”
PolitiCat wrote
Rest in power Dorli, for we will remember thee. The people that fought against you will vanish for no one will remember them–only their evil deeds.
