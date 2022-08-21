Rais Sekhem: Man Wanted For 28 Years In Atlanta Murder Finally Captured During Routine Traffic Stop

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
WATCH: Man Wanted For 28 Years In Atlanta Murder Finally Captured During Routine Traffic Stop
WATCH: Man Wanted For 28 Years In Atlanta Murder Finally Captured During Routine Traffic Stop https://t.co/WFFt2TkwA3 pic.twitter.com/sm68zRfBik
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 21, 2022
Recent Stories.
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#WATCH #Man #Wanted #Years #Atlanta #Murder #Finally #Captured #Routine #Traffic #Stop