Rais Sekhem: Man Wanted For 28 Years In Atlanta Murder Finally Captured During Routine Traffic Stop

Posted on August 21, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-21 19:31:23
WATCH: Man Wanted For 28 Years In Atlanta Murder Finally Captured During Routine Traffic Stop

 

Recent Stories.

Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#WATCH #Man #Wanted #Years #Atlanta #Murder #Finally #Captured #Routine #Traffic #Stop

Post Views: 8

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: