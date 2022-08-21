Proof of Coup: How the Pentagon Shaped An InsurrectionThe long-awaited fourth book in the NYT-bestselling Proof series.

Posted on August 21, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-21 20:08:12
(📢) BOOK RELEASE — Proof of Coup: How the Pentagon Shaped An Insurrection

The long-awaited fourth book in the NYT-bestselling Proof series; 250 pages; available with a $5 subscription; contains reams of breaking news about Trump and his co-conspirators.

 

Recent Stories.

Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#BOOK #RELEASE #Proof #Coup #Pentagon #Shaped #InsurrectionThe #longawaited #fourth #book #NYTbestselling #Proof #series #pages #subscription #reams #breaking #news #Trump #coconspirators

Post Views: 5

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: