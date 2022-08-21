Police are searching for the suspect who allegedly groped a 13-year-old girl and punched her father in the face in Times Square.

2022-08-21 16:51:50

Police are searching for a wanted suspect who allegedly groped a 13-year-old girl and punched her father in the face near Times Square in Midtown Manhattan.

“It was reported to police that on August 7, 2022 at [7:29 p.m.] in front of 229 West 43 Street an unknown individual grabbed the buttocks of a 13 year old female,” according to a New York Police Department (NYPD) report.

When the father, 55, attempted to confront the suspect, he was punched in the face and received a laceration injury.

He received medical treatment on the scene by officials.

The NYPD released photos of the suspect on Thursday, who is seen wearing a dark blue Boston Red Sox t-shirt.