LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
2022-08-21 16:51:50
Police are searching for a wanted suspect who allegedly groped a 13-year-old girl and punched her father in the face near Times Square in Midtown Manhattan.
“It was reported to police that on August 7, 2022 at [7:29 p.m.] in front of 229 West 43 Street an unknown individual grabbed the buttocks of a 13 year old female,” according to a New York Police Department (NYPD) report.
When the father, 55, attempted to confront the suspect, he was punched in the face and received a laceration injury.
He received medical treatment on the scene by officials.
The NYPD released photos of the suspect on Thursday, who is seen wearing a dark blue Boston Red Sox t-shirt.
Police are searching for the suspect who allegedly groped a 13-year-old girl and punched her father in the face in Times Square. https://t.co/c7PLDPS88f
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 21, 2022
Recent Stories.
Bob wrote Now that all I hear about is our “white supremacy” problem, I always look at the race of the perp. Never did that before. But I see something oddly off about this “white supremacy” problem. Can’t put my finger on it…Dillon wrote
“Burglary is up by 65.5 percent, robbery is up by 71.7 percent, and murder is up by a whopping 150 percent.”
Wont Stop wrote
I’m sure he dindu nuffin. Clearly he’s getting his life together and going to college to become an astronaut.
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#Police #searching #suspect #allegedly #groped #13yearold #girl #punched #father #face #Times #Square