Jeffrey Jose Marcano, Miama Police Officer charged with possession of cocaine and driving under the influence.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
POLICE OFFICER ARRESTED – According to the Miami Police Department, a 32-year-old officer that has been with the department for eight years has been charged with possession of cocaine and driving under the influence.
According to the department, 32-year-old Jeffrey Jose Marcano has been charged with possession of cocaine and driving under the influence.
POLICE OFFICER ARRESTED – According to the Miami Police Department, a 32-year-old officer that has been with the department for eight years has been charged with possession of cocaine and driving under the influence. https://t.co/yjhUBC2NAq
— WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) August 21, 2022
Recent Stories.
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#POLICE #OFFICER #ARRESTED #Miami #Police #Department #32yearold #officer #department #years #charged #possession #cocaine #driving #influence