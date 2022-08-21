Jeffrey Jose Marcano, Miama Police Officer charged with possession of cocaine and driving under the influence.

Posted on August 21, 2022

2022-08-21 19:13:00
POLICE OFFICER ARRESTED – According to the Miami Police Department, a 32-year-old officer that has been with the department for eight years has been charged with possession of cocaine and driving under the influence.

According to the department, 32-year-old Jeffrey Jose Marcano has been charged with possession of cocaine and driving under the influence.

 

