Imran Khan To Be Arrested : Imran Khan’s arrest warrant has been issued by the Islamabad police.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Imran Khan’s arrest order has been issued by the Islamabad police. Heavy movement of police around Bani Gala.
Imran Khan’s arrest order has been issued by the Islamabad police. Heavy movement of police around Bani Gala.
— Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) August 21, 2022
Quite of a charged crowd, mostly families here at Bani Gala, very near to the residence of the former PM Imran Khan as rumours/reports make rounds of his possible arrest. #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/9PjGVUR5AK
— Anas Mallick (@AnasMallick) August 21, 2022
If imran khan is arrested by the imported govt we will take over Islamabad and my message to police is that don’t be part of this political war anymore otherwise will deal u as pdm workers not police anymore let pti and pdm leadership and workers fight and decide once and for all
— Ali Amin Khan Gandapur (@AliAminKhanPTI) August 21, 2022
Recent Stories.
Every effort Pakistan’s government makes to weaken Imran Khan will only end up making him stronger. Its dysfunctional and repressive policies play to his strengths as a populist and enable him to channel public outrage to his advantage. The numbers in those huge crowds don’t lie.
— Michael Kugelman (@MichaelKugelman) August 21, 2022
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#Imran #Khan039s #arrest #order #issued #Islamabad #police #Heavy #movement #police #Bani #Gala