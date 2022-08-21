Imran Khan To Be Arrested : Imran Khan’s arrest warrant has been issued by the Islamabad police.

Every effort Pakistan’s government makes to weaken Imran Khan will only end up making him stronger. Its dysfunctional and repressive policies play to his strengths as a populist and enable him to channel public outrage to his advantage. The numbers in those huge crowds don’t lie.

