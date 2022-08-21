Haun D. Rose Is Wanted For Double Homicide In Kitsap County, Wa

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Wanted for double homicide in Kitsap County, WA Detectives have obtained a felony arrest warrant for murder for 40-year-old SHAUN D. ROSE (03-18-1982). Rose should be considered armed and dangerous. He is believed to be hiding in the Pierce County and Tacoma area.
UPDATE – Detectives have obtained a felony arrest warrant for Murder for 40-year-old SHAUN D. ROSE (03-18-1982). Rose should be considered armed and dangerous. He is believed to be hiding in the Pierce County and Tacoma area. Call 911 if seen. ⁰⁰#11 pic.twitter.com/X6bcdRU4bA
— Kitsap Sheriff (@KitsapCoSheriff) August 20, 2022
