Haun D. Rose Is Wanted For Double Homicide In Kitsap County, Wa

Posted on August 21, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-20 21:33:19

Wanted for double homicide in Kitsap County, WA Detectives have obtained a felony arrest warrant for murder for 40-year-old SHAUN D. ROSE (03-18-1982). Rose should be considered armed and dangerous. He is believed to be hiding in the Pierce County and Tacoma area.

 

Recent Stories.

Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.


Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#UPDATE #Detectives #obtained #felony #arrest #warrant #Murder #40yearold #SHAUN #ROSE #Rose #considered #armed #dangerous #believed #hiding #Pierce #County #Tacoma #area #Call

Post Views: 2

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: