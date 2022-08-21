Darya Dugina Death : The daughter of Alexander Dugin, a far-right Russian ideologue was reportedly killed in a car bombing outside Moscow.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-21 01:00:07

BREAKING: The daughter of Alexander Dugin, a far-right Russian ideologue commonly known as “Putin’s brain” for his purported influence over Putin’s fascist views, was reportedly killed in a car bombing outside Moscow late Saturday.

SPEEA wrote

Bombs are always problematic. It’s too easy for non-combatants to be killed when going after a legitimate target. However, given Darya Dugina’s role as propagandist for the war, it’s likely she would be considered a combatant under the laws of war and thus a legitimate target.

mom fell down steps that she never used in years. Hell the elevator worked just fine.. hmmmm things that make u go hmmmm.

Now when these Ukie troops went to the UK to train… did they have any… umm.. Irish instructors? Oh my God. That’s terrible both from a geopolitical standpoint and also from a personal one. I pray for justice, and if it’s confirmed, comfort for Dugan and the rest of her loved ones. If it’s the Kiev regime, this won’t help their cause with the European public. Not many of us want to see these car bombing Banderites in the EU. It will also just strengthen Russian resolve. So, a big own goal. Glad to know you & the rest of Germany are looking for any excuse to get back in bed with Russia & sell out Ukraine. This is basic war strategy. Morale is the most important thing in war. This greatly hits morale. Do not attempt to implement normal moral decisions on a war, it does not work, morals are thrown out of the window. Terrible. Tears come to my eyes. Ukrainians and the West have touched the bottom of the bottom.

Far more terrible than if they had demolished the Crimean bridge.If the Russian leadership does not respond with devastating force to this, it will remain an eternal shame. I highly doubt it was an "accident", but rather a message. We already know who are the experts in producing such "accidents". My deepest condolences to Mr. Dugin. It's probably a million times more likely the FSB themselves were involved in this. They got caught red-handed during the 1999 apartment bombings and Russia has been constantly trying to create pretexts for war prior to the February 2022 invasion.

