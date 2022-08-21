Darya Dugina Death : The daughter of Alexander Dugin, a far-right Russian ideologue was reportedly killed in a car bombing outside Moscow.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
BREAKING: The daughter of Alexander Dugin, a far-right Russian ideologue commonly known as “Putin’s brain” for his purported influence over Putin’s fascist views, was reportedly killed in a car bombing outside Moscow late Saturday.
Russian media are reporting that a car exploded in Moscow oblast; allegedly, Darya Dugina, Alexander Dugin’s daughter, was driving and that she died on the spot. No official confirmation at this point, also no information on the cause of the explosion. pic.twitter.com/7jeDuGVDjP
— Russians With Attitude (@RWApodcast) August 20, 2022
Images of the blast were widely circulated on Telegram by the news outlets Baza and 112, which reported that Darya Dugina, the daughter of Alexander Dugin, was killed instantly in the explosion. Russia’s TASS news agency cited law enforcement sources who confirmed that a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado had blown up, but they did not confirm the identity of the driver, only describing the victim as female. A man identified by TASS as an acquaintance of Dugina, however, confirmed that she was killed.
— Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) August 21, 2022
Her father Aleksandr Gelyevich Dugin is a Russian political philosopher, analyst, and strategist known for views widely characterized as fascist. Considered by some in the West to be “Putin’s brain, or “Putin’s philosopher,” Dugin is believed by some to have laid the ideological groundwork for the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022[14][15] as part of his advocacy for Ukraine becoming “a purely administrative sector of the Russian centralized state”, which he refers to as Novorossiya. Others contend that Dugin’s influence within the Russian government has been greatly exaggerated, an impression given by correlations between his work and Russian foreign policy. Dugin calls for an illiberal totalitarian Russian Empire to control the Eurasian continent from Dublin to Vladivostok to challenge America and “Atlanticism“.
He was the main organizer of the National Bolshevik Front, the Eurasia Party and, together with Eduard Limonov, their forerunner, the National Bolshevik Party, which was banned by a Russian court in 2005. He also served as an advisor to the State Duma speaker Gennadiy Seleznyov[20] and a leading member of the ruling United Russia party, Sergey Naryshkin. He was the head of the Department of Sociology of International Relations at Moscow State University from 2009 to 2014, losing the position due to backlash over comments regarding Ukrainians.Dugin is the author of more than 30 books, among them Foundations of Geopolitics (1997) and The Fourth Political Theory (2009).
Bombs are always problematic. It’s too easy for non-combatants to be killed when going after a legitimate target. However, given Darya Dugina’s role as propagandist for the war, it’s likely she would be considered a combatant under the laws of war and thus a legitimate target.
Oh my God. That’s terrible both from a geopolitical standpoint and also from a personal one. I pray for justice, and if it’s confirmed, comfort for Dugan and the rest of her loved ones.
This is basic war strategy. Morale is the most important thing in war. This greatly hits morale. Do not attempt to implement normal moral decisions on a war, it does not work, morals are thrown out of the window.
Terrible. Tears come to my eyes. Ukrainians and the West have touched the bottom of the bottom.
Far more terrible than if they had demolished the Crimean bridge.If the Russian leadership does not respond with devastating force to this, it will remain an eternal shame.
I highly doubt it was an “accident”, but rather a message. We already know who are the experts in producing such “accidents”. My deepest condolences to Mr. Dugin.
It’s probably a million times more likely the FSB themselves were involved in this. They got caught red-handed during the 1999 apartment bombings and Russia has been constantly trying to create pretexts for war prior to the February 2022 invasion.
