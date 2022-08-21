Chinatown bus stop attack: Gunman shot and killed a 24-year-old woman Friday night at a Chinatown bus stop.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
#BREAKING: Police are looking for the gunman who shot and killed a 24-year-old woman Friday night at a Chinatown bus stop in Hawaii.Police are looking for the gunman who shot and killed a 24-year-old woman Fri. night at a Chinatown bus stop. It happened ab 11:15p near the corner of Hotel & River St. Witnesses told police the woman was seated at the bus stop when someone shot her in the head.
MORE: https://t.co/bSdV16Q98O #HNN pic.twitter.com/CHwDytaMzY
— Hawaii News Now (@HawaiiNewsNow) August 21, 2022
there was a shooting in chinatown. someone got shot at a bus stop????? what the fuck is going on in hawai’i ????
— kanani 🏡💌 71! (@GRAPEJUICELVRS) August 21, 2022
