Chinatown bus stop attack: Gunman shot and killed a 24-year-old woman Friday night at a Chinatown bus stop.

Posted on August 21, 2022

2022-08-21
#BREAKING: Police are looking for the gunman who shot and killed a 24-year-old woman Friday night at a Chinatown bus stop in Hawaii.Police are looking for the gunman who shot and killed a 24-year-old woman Fri. night at a Chinatown bus stop. It happened ab 11:15p near the corner of Hotel & River St. Witnesses told police the woman was seated at the bus stop when someone shot her in the head.

