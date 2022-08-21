Britt Grant Eleventh Circuit : In just last hour, Eleventh Circuit put breaks on Fulton County subpoena of Lindsey Graham SC.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
BREAKING: In just last hour, Eleventh Circuit put breaks on Fulton County subpoena of @LindseyGrahamSC and overruled in part D.Ct. decision re limited quashing. Huge albeit partial victory.
Motions’ Panel could be key to case with one Clinton and two Trump appointees. But see Roberts, C.J., dissenting (“We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges.”) While motions’ panel does not necessarily keep substantive appeal, likely here
— Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) August 21, 2022
