2022-08-21 19:55:21

BREAKING: Multiple People ‘Accidently Shot’ Inside Georgia Walmart, Cops Say.

Georgia …another senseless shooting because of Brian Kemp

no permit carry. Cant go to Subway, Publix and now Walmart . Or even go to a park.

In Georgia , you need a license to drive a car, but not to carry a firearm. You don’t even have to be trained on how to safely carry

BREAKING: Multiple People ‘Accidently Shot’ Inside Georgia Walmart, Cops Say https://t.co/rOR53lC1bo pic.twitter.com/enDLGeVXGn — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 21, 2022 Christina Struck wrote

What law would have prevented this? We already have THOUSANDS of gun laws, what new one would make criminals stop and think? Serious question. brandon L Holloway wrote

Strange. How do you accidentally shoot multiple people???? That’s not how guns work. I get it if the user used a poor holster shot themselves but multiple?

