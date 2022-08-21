LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
BREAKING: Multiple People ‘Accidently Shot’ Inside Georgia Walmart, Cops Say.
BREAKING: Multiple People ‘Accidently Shot’ Inside Georgia Walmart, Cops Say https://t.co/rOR53lC1bo pic.twitter.com/enDLGeVXGn
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 21, 2022
Christina Struck wrote
What law would have prevented this? We already have THOUSANDS of gun laws, what new one would make criminals stop and think? Serious question.
brandon L Holloway wrote
Strange. How do you accidentally shoot multiple people???? That’s not how guns work. I get it if the user used a poor holster shot themselves but multiple?
