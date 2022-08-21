Altrincham Stabbing News | Two men have been arrested on suspicion of Murder and investigations are ongoing

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
#APPEAL | Police are appealing to the public for further information after the Murder of a 31-year-old man in Goose Green, #Altrincham. Two men have been arrested on suspicion of Murder and investigations are ongoing.Boxer Tyson Fury has urged the government to introduce stronger punishments for knife crime after his cousin was killed in a stabbing. Mr Burton, 31, was “stabbed in the neck” overnight in Goose Green, Altrincham, Greater Manchester, police confirmed.
#APPEAL | Police are appealing to the public for further information after the Murder of a 31-year-old man in Goose Green, #Altrincham.
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of Murder and investigations are ongoing.
Full story: https://t.co/AsgGm1mqFu pic.twitter.com/T3FKtlxH9o
— Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) August 21, 2022
Greater Manchester police have opened a murder investigation following the stabbing of two men in Altrincham.
Tyson Fury revealed that his cousin, Rico Burton, has been stabbed to death.
The second victim “remains in hospital with serious injuries”.https://t.co/k0KHCdf2Rh pic.twitter.com/oM3buuDwz1
— Sky News (@SkyNews) August 21, 2022
Recent Stories.
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#APPEAL #Police #appealing #public #information #Murder #31yearold #man #Goose #Green #Altrincham #men #arrested #suspicion #Murder #investigations #ongoingFull #story