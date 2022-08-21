Altrincham Stabbing News | Two men have been arrested on suspicion of Murder and investigations are ongoing

Boxer Tyson Fury has urged the government to introduce stronger punishments for knife crime after his cousin was killed in a

stabbing

. Mr Burton, 31, was “stabbed in the neck” overnight in Goose Green,

Altrincham

, Greater Manchester, police confirmed.

2022-08-21 20:26:31#APPEAL | Police are appealing to the public for further information after the Murder of a 31-year-old man in Goose Green, #Altrincham. Two men have been arrested on suspicion of Murder and investigations are ongoing.

#APPEAL | Police are appealing to the public for further information after the Murder of a 31-year-old man in Goose Green, #Altrincham. Two men have been arrested on suspicion of Murder and investigations are ongoing. Full story: https://t.co/AsgGm1mqFu pic.twitter.com/T3FKtlxH9o — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) August 21, 2022