News Update : (Wow!!!) Chicago police officer charged after kneeling on 14-year-old boy's back in arrest video:

(Wow!!!) Chicago police officer charged after kneeling on 14-year-old boy's back in arrest video:
(Wow!!!) Chicago police officer charged after kneeling on 14-year-old boy’s back in arrest video: https://t.co/9VwVgZz3Y7
— Georgeanne Matranga ☮️ (@DTPORGE) August 20, 2022
