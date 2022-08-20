News Update : #UPDATE: The deceased has been identified by police as 35-year-old Jesus Batista Perez. The area has been reopened.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
#UPDATE: The deceased has been identified by police as 35-year-old Jesus Batista Perez. The area has been reopened.
#UPDATE: The deceased has been identified by police as 35-year-old Jesus Batista Perez. The area has been reopened. https://t.co/9KplnXYNNd
— News 4 Buffalo (@news4buffalo) August 20, 2022
