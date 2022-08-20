News Update : The St. Paul Police Department says it arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to the July fatal hit-and-run of a 70-year-old woman.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
The St. Paul Police Department says it arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to the July fatal hit-and-run of a 70-year-old woman.
— FOX 9 (@FOX9) August 20, 2022
