News Update : TEACHER Clay County teacher arrested, accused of aggravated child abuse of 1-month-old girl GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Gabriel Quant, a 41-year-old Spanish teacher at Clay High School, was arrested and accused of cruelty toward a 1-month-old child

Posted on August 20, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-20 02:39:28


TEACHER

Clay County teacher arrested, accused of aggravated child abuse of 1-month-old girl

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Gabriel Quant, a 41-year-old Spanish teacher at Clay High School, was arrested and accused of cruelty toward a 1-month-old child

 

Source link

Recent Stories.

Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#TEACHER #Clay #County #teacher #arrested #accused #aggravated #child #abuse #1monthold #girlGREEN #COVE #SPRINGS #Fla #Gabriel #Quant #41yearold #Spanish #teacher #Clay #High #School #arrested #accused #cruelty #1monthold #child

Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday

For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.

Post Views: 11

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: