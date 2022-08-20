News Update : TEACHER Clay County teacher arrested, accused of aggravated child abuse of 1-month-old girl GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Gabriel Quant, a 41-year-old Spanish teacher at Clay High School, was arrested and accused of cruelty toward a 1-month-old child

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
TEACHER
Clay County teacher arrested, accused of aggravated child abuse of 1-month-old girl
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Gabriel Quant, a 41-year-old Spanish teacher at Clay High School, was arrested and accused of cruelty toward a 1-month-old child
TEACHER
Clay County teacher arrested, accused of aggravated child abuse of 1-month-old girl
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Gabriel Quant, a 41-year-old Spanish teacher at Clay High School, was arrested and accused of cruelty toward a 1-month-old childhttps://t.co/EXXS3DtyTW
— 17Qa…yes… u r right! (@InnocentRifle) August 20, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#TEACHER #Clay #County #teacher #arrested #accused #aggravated #child #abuse #1monthold #girlGREEN #COVE #SPRINGS #Fla #Gabriel #Quant #41yearold #Spanish #teacher #Clay #High #School #arrested #accused #cruelty #1monthold #child
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.