News Update : Police have charged a man after a 6 year old girl was kidnapped and sexually assaulted in Greater Manchester. It happened on Wednesday afternoon in Droylsden. The 23-year-old from Liverpool is due in court later #HeartNews

Police have charged a man after a 6 year old girl was kidnapped and sexually assaulted in Greater Manchester. It happened on Wednesday afternoon in Droylsden. The 23-year-old from Liverpool is due in court later #HeartNews
Police have charged a man after a 6 year old girl was kidnapped and sexually assaulted in Greater Manchester. It happened on Wednesday afternoon in Droylsden. The 23-year-old from Liverpool is due in court later #HeartNews pic.twitter.com/kBcdyVmGIB
— North West News (@HeartNWNews) August 20, 2022
