News Update : PLEASE SHARE: Police in Muncie are searching for 16-year-old Haylee Cummings, who was last seen at 7 a.m. on Aug. 9 in Muncie. She is believed to be in danger.

PLEASE SHARE: Police in Muncie are searching for 16-year-old Haylee Cummings, who was last seen at 7 a.m. on Aug. 9 in Muncie. She is believed to be in danger.
— WTHR.com (@WTHRcom) August 20, 2022
