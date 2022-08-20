News Update : News Update : News Update : The Washoe County DA’s Office has sentenced a 30-year-old man for trafficking heroin. Osman Reniery Lozano-Martinez was given 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in June to one count of trafficking two large pkgs of…

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
News Update : News Update : The Washoe County DA’s Office has sentenced a 30-year-old man for trafficking heroin. Osman Reniery Lozano-Martinez was given 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in June to one count of trafficking two large pkgs of…
News Update : News Update : The Washoe County DA’s Office has sentenced a 30-year-old man for trafficking heroin. Osman Reniery Lozano-Martinez was given 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in June to one count of trafficking two large pkgs of… https://t.co/zeky7g65Yl
— Lifenday (@lifendaynews) August 20, 2022
