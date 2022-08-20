News Update : News Update : Missing 25-year-old from Potomac,Spencer Dillon Hamilton was last seen in early August in the Potomac area driving a 2005 Honda Civic 7CL9966.   Hamilton is 6-1, 160. Brown eyes, black hair, medium length locs.   Call police non-emergency…

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
News Update : Missing 25-year-old from Potomac,Spencer Dillon Hamilton was last seen in early August in the Potomac area driving a 2005 Honda Civic 7CL9966. Hamilton is 6-1, 160. Brown eyes, black hair, medium length locs. Call police non-emergency…
— Lifenday (@lifendaynews) August 20, 2022
