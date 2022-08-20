News Update : News Update : Greenville police are still looking for 29-year-old Clinton Jackson III. He is wanted on several felony charges, including first-degree kidnapping and sexual battery of a child. Read more:

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
News Update : Greenville police are still looking for 29-year-old Clinton Jackson III. He is wanted on several felony charges, including first-degree kidnapping and sexual battery of a child. Read more:
— Lifenday (@lifendaynews) August 20, 2022
