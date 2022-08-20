News Update : News Update : A fruit vendor was arrested in a police anti-illegal drug operation in Jaro, Iloilo City afternoon of Aug 19, 2022. The suspect, 25-year-old Ivan Pedrajas, is a resident of Barangay Bakhaw, Mandurriao, Iloilo City.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
News Update : A fruit vendor was arrested in a police anti-illegal drug operation in Jaro, Iloilo City afternoon of Aug 19, 2022. The suspect, 25-year-old Ivan Pedrajas, is a resident of Barangay Bakhaw, Mandurriao, Iloilo City.
News Update : A fruit vendor was arrested in a police anti-illegal drug operation in Jaro, Iloilo City afternoon of Aug 19, 2022. The suspect, 25-year-old Ivan Pedrajas, is a resident of Barangay Bakhaw, Mandurriao, Iloilo City. https://t.co/A2OX5kRc1H
— Lifenday (@lifendaynews) August 20, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#News #Update #fruit #vendor #arrested #police #antiillegal #drug #operation #Jaro #Iloilo #City #afternoon #Aug #suspect #25yearold #Ivan #Pedrajas #resident #Barangay #Bakhaw #Mandurriao #IloiloCity
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.