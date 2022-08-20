News Update : Napa police say the 25-year-old woman was driving the wrong way on state Highway 29 and collided with four other cars.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Napa police say the 25-year-old woman was driving the wrong way on state Highway 29 and collided with four other cars.
— Napa Valley CA Patch (@NapaCAPatch) August 20, 2022
