News Update : MPD seeks assistance in locating a suspect in a Burglary Two of an Establishment offense that occurred on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in the 6000 block of Sligo Mill Road, Northeast. Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 Release:

MPD seeks assistance in locating a suspect in a Burglary Two of an Establishment offense that occurred on Thursday, August 18, 2022 in the 6000 block of Sligo Mill Road, Northeast.
Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411
Release:
Release: https://t.co/HcrDajICrH pic.twitter.com/Q9ciXrPz9y
— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 20, 2022
