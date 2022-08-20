News Update : MPD announces an arrest has been made in a 1993 Homicide that occurred on Saturday, October 23, 1993, in the area of 4th Street and Trenton Street, Southeast. Thank you to all who assisted in making DC safer with this arrest! Release:

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
MPD announces an arrest has been made in a 1993 Homicide that occurred on Saturday, October 23, 1993, in the area of 4th Street and Trenton Street, Southeast.
Thank you to all who assisted in making DC safer with this arrest!
Release:
Release: https://t.co/sDG3e4l1nF pic.twitter.com/YQKH8jXkef
— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 20, 2022
