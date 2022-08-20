News Update : #MISSING – 27-year-old Ira Berman 5’11” – 165 lbs. Mr. Berman may be driving a 2011 Honda Civic MD 2BT6267. If located please contact 911 or 410-307-2020.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
#MISSING – 27-year-old Ira Berman 5’11” – 165 lbs. Mr. Berman may be driving a 2011 Honda Civic MD 2BT6267. If located please contact 911 or 410-307-2020.
#MISSING – 27-year-old Ira Berman 5’11” – 165 lbs. Mr. Berman may be driving a 2011 Honda Civic MD 2BT6267. If located please contact 911 or 410-307-2020. pic.twitter.com/oAq5CaHcvZ
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) August 20, 2022
