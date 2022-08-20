News Update : Michigan State Police is asking for the public's help locating 28-year-old Coopersville resident Erik Johnson who disappeared over the weekend as the search for him continued Tuesday.

Posted on August 20, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-20 00:32:44


Michigan State Police is asking for the public's help locating 28-year-old Coopersville resident Erik Johnson who disappeared over the weekend as the search for him continued Tuesday.

 

Source link

Recent Stories.

Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#Michigan #State #Police #public039s #locating #28yearold #Coopersville #resident #Erik #Johnson #disappeared #weekend #search #continued #Tuesday

Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday

For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.

Post Views: 6

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: