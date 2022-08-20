News Update : Michigan State Police is asking for the public's help locating 28-year-old Coopersville resident Erik Johnson who disappeared over the weekend as the search for him continued Tuesday.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Michigan State Police is asking for the public's help locating 28-year-old Coopersville resident Erik Johnson who disappeared over the weekend as the search for him continued Tuesday.
Michigan State Police is asking for the public’s help locating 28-year-old Coopersville resident Erik Johnson who disappeared over the weekend as the search for him continued Tuesday. https://t.co/jCxwQsBrtK
— Huron Daily Tribune (@michigans_thumb) August 20, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#Michigan #State #Police #public039s #locating #28yearold #Coopersville #resident #Erik #Johnson #disappeared #weekend #search #continued #Tuesday
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.