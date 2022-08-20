News Update : Maoists unleashed terror in #Nuapada district after they killed a 30-year-old on suspicion of being a police informer and dumped his body in the village late on Thursday night | #Odisha @NewIndianXpress @Siba_TNIE

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Maoists unleashed terror in #Nuapada district after they killed a 30-year-old on suspicion of being a police informer and dumped his body in the village late on Thursday night | #Odisha
