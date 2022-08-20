News Update : Great news! The 49-year-old man reported missing from the Alice River area has been located safe and well.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Great news! The 49-year-old man reported missing from the Alice River area has been located safe and well.
— Queensland Police (@QldPolice) August 20, 2022
